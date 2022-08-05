Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) volume exceeds 1.15 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 04, 2022, Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) opened at $46.09, higher 2.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.53 and dropped to $46.05 before settling in for the closing price of $46.06. Price fluctuations for SLF have ranged from $42.83 to $58.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.40% at the time writing. With a float of $585.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.00 million.

The firm has a total of 24589 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sun Life Financial Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 11,000,000. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company bought 440,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 400,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Former 10% Owner bought 440,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $11,000,000. This insider now owns 400,000 shares in total.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 15.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sun Life Financial Inc., SLF], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s (SLF) raw stochastic average was set at 29.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.34. The third major resistance level sits at $49.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.72.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Key Stats

There are currently 586,076K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,475 M according to its annual income of 3,487 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 300,050 K and its income totaled 697,220 K.