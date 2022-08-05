SYN (Synthetic Biologics Inc.) climbed 6.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) stock priced at $1.75, up 6.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.54 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. SYN’s price has ranged from $1.35 to $5.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.20%.

The firm has a total of 16 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -38.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Synthetic Biologics Inc., SYN], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s (SYN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9466, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7197. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0800.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 207.31 million, the company has a total of 15,844K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -14,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,273 K.