Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.70, soaring 2.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.96 and dropped to $6.65 before settling in for the closing price of $6.63. Within the past 52 weeks, TTCF’s price has moved between $5.84 and $25.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -214.10%. With a float of $45.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.24 million.

In an organization with 600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.36, operating margin of -17.33, and the pretax margin is -18.50.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -40.95 while generating a return on equity of -38.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 12.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.56. However, in the short run, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.95. Second resistance stands at $7.11. The third major resistance level sits at $7.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.33.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 575.93 million based on 82,460K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 213,430 K and income totals -87,400 K. The company made 72,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.