TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 22.99%

August 04, 2022, TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) trading session started at the price of $14.76, that was 22.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.625 and dropped to $14.59 before settling in for the closing price of $13.51. A 52-week range for TTMI has been $9.76 – $15.89.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -2.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 426.60%. With a float of $94.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.95, operating margin of +6.09, and the pretax margin is +3.12.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TTM Technologies Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 58,608. In this transaction VP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 4,832 shares at a rate of $12.13, taking the stock ownership to the 21,749 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s EVP & COO sold 12,990 for $12.13, making the entire transaction worth $157,545. This insider now owns 87,196 shares in total.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.42 while generating a return on equity of 3.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 426.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, TTM Technologies Inc.’s (TTMI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.24 in the near term. At $17.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.88. The third support level lies at $13.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Key Stats

There are 101,630K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.62 billion. As of now, sales total 2,249 M while income totals 54,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 581,260 K while its last quarter net income were 17,250 K.