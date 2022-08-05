Search
admin
admin

VEON Ltd. (VEON) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,788 M

Top Picks

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $0.505, up 2.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5195 and dropped to $0.472 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, VEON has traded in a range of $0.24-$2.38.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -2.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 221.90%. With a float of $907.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44585 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.07, operating margin of +18.95, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 15.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 31.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4692, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0469. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5123 in the near term. At $0.5397, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5598. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4648, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4447. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4173.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.02 billion has total of 1,756,731K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,788 M in contrast with the sum of 674,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,823 M and last quarter income was -97,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Athenex Inc. (ATNX) performance over the last week is recorded 20.07%

Sana Meer -
Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.58, soaring 8.49% from the previous trading day....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) performance over the last week is recorded -8.15%

-
August 04, 2022, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) trading session started at the price of $28.42, that was -4.50% drop from the session before....
Read more

$864.43K in average volume shows that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On August 04, 2022, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) opened at $92.65, lower -2.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW