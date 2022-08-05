VEON Ltd. (VEON) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,788 M

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $0.505, up 2.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5195 and dropped to $0.472 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, VEON has traded in a range of $0.24-$2.38.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -2.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 221.90%. With a float of $907.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44585 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.07, operating margin of +18.95, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 15.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 31.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4692, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0469. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5123 in the near term. At $0.5397, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5598. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4648, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4447. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4173.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.02 billion has total of 1,756,731K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,788 M in contrast with the sum of 674,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,823 M and last quarter income was -97,000 K.