Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 19.75% last month.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.74, plunging -1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.7489 and dropped to $8.37 before settling in for the closing price of $8.77. Within the past 52 weeks, VUZI’s price has moved between $3.88 and $16.20.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 44.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.80%. With a float of $59.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.41, operating margin of -301.68, and the pretax margin is -306.70.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Consumer Electronics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 9,636. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $6.42, taking the stock ownership to the 123,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,250 for $5.58, making the entire transaction worth $6,975. This insider now owns 2,820,613 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -306.70 while generating a return on equity of -42.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 39.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 94.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.82 in the near term. At $8.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.22. The third support level lies at $8.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 519.59 million based on 63,668K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,160 K and income totals -40,380 K. The company made 2,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.