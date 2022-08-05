Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 19.75% last month.

Company News

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.74, plunging -1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.7489 and dropped to $8.37 before settling in for the closing price of $8.77. Within the past 52 weeks, VUZI’s price has moved between $3.88 and $16.20.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 44.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.80%. With a float of $59.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.41, operating margin of -301.68, and the pretax margin is -306.70.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Consumer Electronics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 9,636. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $6.42, taking the stock ownership to the 123,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,250 for $5.58, making the entire transaction worth $6,975. This insider now owns 2,820,613 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -306.70 while generating a return on equity of -42.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 39.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 94.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.82 in the near term. At $8.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.22. The third support level lies at $8.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 519.59 million based on 63,668K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,160 K and income totals -40,380 K. The company made 2,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) last year’s performance of -29.43% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
August 04, 2022, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) trading session started at the price of $29.40, that was -7.84% drop from the session...
Read more

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 80,500 K

Shaun Noe -
On August 04, 2022, Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG) opened at $0.3598, higher 16.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is expecting -11.07% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock priced at $4.75, up 5.51% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW