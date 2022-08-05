Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is expecting -2.05% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On August 04, 2022, Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) opened at $42.80, lower -2.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.05 and dropped to $41.01 before settling in for the closing price of $42.56. Price fluctuations for WERN have ranged from $36.29 to $48.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.80% at the time writing. With a float of $59.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13525 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.87, operating margin of +9.06, and the pretax margin is +12.65.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Werner Enterprises Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 49,032. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,100 shares at a rate of $44.58, taking the stock ownership to the 3,359 shares.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.47 while generating a return on equity of 20.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.61% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.96, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

Looking closely at Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s (WERN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.79. However, in the short run, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.76. Second resistance stands at $43.92. The third major resistance level sits at $44.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.68.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Key Stats

There are currently 65,058K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,734 M according to its annual income of 259,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 764,610 K and its income totaled 53,750 K.