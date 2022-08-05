Search
XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,760 K

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.32, soaring 8.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.51 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Within the past 52 weeks, XL’s price has moved between $1.07 and $7.45.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 127.00%. With a float of $93.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 177 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of XL Fleet Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.20%.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Trading Performance Indicators

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 28.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

The latest stats from [XL Fleet Corp., XL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was inferior to 2.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, XL Fleet Corp.’s (XL) raw stochastic average was set at 28.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2760, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4817. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2433. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1667.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 210.58 million based on 141,410K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,600 K and income totals 28,790 K. The company made 4,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.

