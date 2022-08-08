$1.83M in average volume shows that Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is heading in the right direction

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $3.35, up 9.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.76 and dropped to $3.33 before settling in for the closing price of $3.42. Over the past 52 weeks, GENI has traded in a range of $2.20-$24.14.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.80%. With a float of $81.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -211.62, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.71%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

The latest stats from [Genius Sports Limited, GENI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.7 million was inferior to 1.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 50.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.05. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.19. The third support level lies at $3.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 703.20 million has total of 224,128K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 262,740 K in contrast with the sum of -592,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 85,920 K and last quarter income was -40,200 K.