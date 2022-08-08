11.11% volatility in Amyris Inc. (AMRS) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) stock priced at $1.72, up 11.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.91 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. AMRS’s price has ranged from $1.47 to $16.31 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 38.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.80%. With a float of $224.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.90 million.

In an organization with 980 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.77, operating margin of -48.31, and the pretax margin is -79.67.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 48.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 117,918. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 55,576 shares at a rate of $2.12, taking the stock ownership to the 492,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER- SECRETARY sold 94,033 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $169,419. This insider now owns 63,333 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -79.12 while generating a return on equity of -679.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amyris Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.69 million. That was better than the volume of 5.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0594, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7067. However, in the short run, Amyris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9800. Second resistance stands at $2.0600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5200.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 543.49 million, the company has a total of 319,714K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 341,820 K while annual income is -270,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 57,710 K while its latest quarter income was -107,310 K.