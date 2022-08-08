22.45% percent quarterly performance for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is not indicative of the underlying story

On August 05, 2022, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) opened at $66.82, lower -0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.20 and dropped to $65.80 before settling in for the closing price of $68.05. Price fluctuations for ON have ranged from $40.85 to $71.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 306.80% at the time writing. With a float of $431.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.20 million.

The firm has a total of 30000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of +20.38, and the pretax margin is +17.18.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ON Semiconductor Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 1,123,322. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $56.17, taking the stock ownership to the 261,162 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP & GM, ASG sold 6,296 for $52.10, making the entire transaction worth $328,022. This insider now owns 169,073 shares in total.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.05) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +14.98 while generating a return on equity of 24.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.21% during the next five years compared to 39.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ON Semiconductor Corporation, ON], we can find that recorded value of 9.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.91.

During the past 100 days, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) raw stochastic average was set at 93.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.61. The third major resistance level sits at $71.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.82.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Key Stats

There are currently 433,236K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,740 M according to its annual income of 1,010 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,945 M and its income totaled 530,200 K.