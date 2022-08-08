22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) average volume reaches $2.29M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) stock priced at $1.86, up 5.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.04 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. XXII’s price has ranged from $1.42 to $4.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.00%. With a float of $162.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.16 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 23.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 34,443. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 20,324 shares at a rate of $1.69, taking the stock ownership to the 405,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s President and COO sold 23,147 for $2.16, making the entire transaction worth $50,037. This insider now owns 1,064,985 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [22nd Century Group Inc., XXII], we can find that recorded value of 1.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 46.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.16. The third major resistance level sits at $2.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.70.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 377.50 million, the company has a total of 197,662K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,950 K while annual income is -32,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,050 K while its latest quarter income was -8,920 K.