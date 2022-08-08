36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.42 million

On August 05, 2022, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) opened at $1.28, lower -4.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.44 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Price fluctuations for KRKR have ranged from $0.50 to $2.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.90% at the time writing. With a float of $25.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 572 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.33, operating margin of -29.71, and the pretax margin is -26.84.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 36Kr Holdings Inc. is 16.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -28.28 while generating a return on equity of -26.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Looking closely at 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR), its last 5-days average volume was 17.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s (KRKR) raw stochastic average was set at 43.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0577, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0890. However, in the short run, 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4433. Second resistance stands at $1.5367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0633.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Key Stats

There are currently 39,592K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 50.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 49,100 K according to its annual income of -13,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,830 K and its income totaled 5,200 K.