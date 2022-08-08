37.66% percent quarterly performance for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) is not indicative of the underlying story

On August 05, 2022, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) opened at $2.03, higher 34.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.90 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Price fluctuations for BQ have ranged from $1.33 to $18.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -47.20% at the time writing. With a float of $0.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 417 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.46, operating margin of -11.68, and the pretax margin is -11.36.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -10.82 while generating a return on equity of -30.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 2.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Boqii Holding Limited’s (BQ) raw stochastic average was set at 53.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 255.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.74 in the near term. At $4.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.98.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Key Stats

There are currently 15,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 187,150 K according to its annual income of -20,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 41,330 K and its income totaled -3,770 K.