4.19% volatility in GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) last month: This is a red flag warning

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $7.45, down -9.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.46 and dropped to $6.80 before settling in for the closing price of $7.67. Over the past 52 weeks, EAF has traded in a range of $6.06-$13.38.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 25.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.10%. With a float of $259.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.59 million.

In an organization with 1353 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 59,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.96, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $12.75, making the entire transaction worth $446,134. This insider now owns 35,000 shares in total.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.87% during the next five years compared to 43.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.2 million. That was better than the volume of 2.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) raw stochastic average was set at 19.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.84. However, in the short run, GrafTech International Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.35. Second resistance stands at $7.73. The third major resistance level sits at $8.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.03.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.00 billion has total of 260,224K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,346 M in contrast with the sum of 388,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 366,250 K and last quarter income was 124,180 K.