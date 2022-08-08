Search
Shaun Noe
$4.49M in average volume shows that Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is heading in the right direction

Company News

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock priced at $0.85, up 5.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. GNUS’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $2.32 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 55.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 84.90%. With a float of $300.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Brands International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Looking closely at Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 60.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7563, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9501. However, in the short run, Genius Brands International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9155. Second resistance stands at $0.9328. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9655. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8655, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8328. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8155.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 269.89 million, the company has a total of 316,129K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,870 K while annual income is -126,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,440 K while its latest quarter income was -4,530 K.

