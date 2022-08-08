5.31% volatility in Coupang Inc. (CPNG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 05, 2022, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) opened at $18.80, lower -0.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.42 and dropped to $18.60 before settling in for the closing price of $19.39. Price fluctuations for CPNG have ranged from $8.98 to $40.38 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 61.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -234.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.40 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.76 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 68000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.89, operating margin of -6.51, and the pretax margin is -8.38.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 2,762. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 171 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,558,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120,038 for $14.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,712,942. This insider now owns 2,558,940 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

The latest stats from [Coupang Inc., CPNG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.06 million was inferior to 10.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 88.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.90. The third major resistance level sits at $20.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.93.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

There are currently 1,762,430K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,406 M according to its annual income of -1,543 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,117 M and its income totaled -209,290 K.