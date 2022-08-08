Search
Sana Meer
$5.85M in average volume shows that Arrival (ARVL) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

On August 05, 2022, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) opened at $1.66, lower -4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.7286 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. Price fluctuations for ARVL have ranged from $1.28 to $17.99 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $171.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $486.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2695 employees.

Arrival (ARVL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arrival is 70.16%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Arrival (ARVL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arrival (ARVL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89 and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) saw its 5-day average volume 4.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Arrival’s (ARVL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6062, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.0306. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7224 in the near term. At $1.7848, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8410. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6038, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5476. The third support level lies at $1.4852 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Key Stats

There are currently 638,278K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -5,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -53,079 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) performance over the last week is recorded 0.27%

Steve Mayer -
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.96, soaring 0.18% from the previous...
Read more

$17.26M in average volume shows that Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
August 05, 2022, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) trading session started at the price of $22.41, that was 0.09% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) posted a 18.91% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock priced at $2.62, up 5.20% from the previous...
Read more

