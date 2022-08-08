Search
-61.12% percent quarterly performance for Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Markets

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) stock priced at $1.79, down -3.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.66 before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. IMTE’s price has ranged from $1.31 to $38.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -56.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 264.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Integrated Media Technology Limited, IMTE], we can find that recorded value of 1.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 297.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.7782, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.2985. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9367. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4533.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.40 million, the company has a total of 9,329K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 150 K while annual income is -4,340 K.

Steve Mayer
134699

