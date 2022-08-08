7.40% volatility in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) last month: This is a red flag warning

August 05, 2022, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) trading session started at the price of $15.25, that was 19.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.23 and dropped to $14.5011 before settling in for the closing price of $13.16. A 52-week range for CLMT has been $5.40 – $17.43.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -2.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -73.20%. With a float of $62.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1450 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.54, operating margin of -2.60, and the pretax margin is -8.21.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stocks. The insider ownership of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.00%.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.52) by -$0.66. This company achieved a net margin of -8.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s (CLMT) raw stochastic average was set at 82.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.11 in the near term. At $18.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.65.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) Key Stats

There are 79,150K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.04 billion. As of now, sales total 3,148 M while income totals -260,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,098 M while its last quarter net income were -95,500 K.