$809.04K in average volume shows that Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is heading in the right direction

August 05, 2022, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) trading session started at the price of $36.20, that was 38.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.74 and dropped to $35.01 before settling in for the closing price of $29.77. A 52-week range for PGNY has been $25.67 – $68.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 86.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.70%. With a float of $77.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.40, operating margin of +6.46, and the pretax margin is +6.48.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Progyny Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Progyny Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 11,258. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $56.29, taking the stock ownership to the 580,656 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Director sold 6,618 for $30.79, making the entire transaction worth $203,754. This insider now owns 404,794 shares in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.14 while generating a return on equity of 31.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 114.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Looking closely at Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.31.

During the past 100 days, Progyny Inc.’s (PGNY) raw stochastic average was set at 56.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.44. However, in the short run, Progyny Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.26. Second resistance stands at $47.36. The third major resistance level sits at $51.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.80.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Key Stats

There are 91,944K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.74 billion. As of now, sales total 500,620 K while income totals 65,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 172,220 K while its last quarter net income were 4,970 K.