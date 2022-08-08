9.61% volatility in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock priced at $0.60, down -3.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.618 and dropped to $0.5601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. AGRX’s price has ranged from $0.49 to $50.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.00%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.11, operating margin of -1731.41, and the pretax margin is -1826.24.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 4,874,376. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 5,734,560 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 21,654,485 shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$8 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1826.24 while generating a return on equity of -255.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.80, a number that is poised to hit -3.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

The latest stats from [Agile Therapeutics Inc., AGRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.91 million was inferior to 4.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 215.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9545, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.7434. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6226. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6492. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6805. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5647, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5334. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5068.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.60 million, the company has a total of 4,542K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,100 K while annual income is -74,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,760 K while its latest quarter income was -11,770 K.