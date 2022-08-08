Search
A look at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

August 05, 2022, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) trading session started at the price of $0.1218, that was -5.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1317 and dropped to $0.1218 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. A 52-week range for CSCW has been $0.11 – $1.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -33.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.10%. With a float of $117.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 16.87%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Looking closely at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW), its last 5-days average volume was 5.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 9.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1299, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3178. However, in the short run, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1306. Second resistance stands at $0.1361. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1405. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1207, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1163. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1108.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

There are 114,412K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.72 million. As of now, sales total 6,780 K while income totals -8,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,183 K while its last quarter net income were -2,144 K.

