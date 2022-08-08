A look at Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.60, plunging -3.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.71 and dropped to $2.525 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. Within the past 52 weeks, NR’s price has moved between $1.92 and $4.81.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 5.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.80%. With a float of $76.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1565 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.35, operating margin of -1.01, and the pretax margin is -2.97.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 68,160. In this transaction Director of this company bought 19,252 shares at a rate of $3.54, taking the stock ownership to the 87,702 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director bought 42,000 for $3.45, making the entire transaction worth $145,022. This insider now owns 68,450 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.15 while generating a return on equity of -5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 0.85 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.66 in the near term. At $2.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.30.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 588.21 million based on 92,353K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 614,780 K and income totals -25,530 K. The company made 176,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.