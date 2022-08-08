Search
Steve Mayer
A look at TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) stock priced at $6.24, down -3.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.26 and dropped to $5.43 before settling in for the closing price of $6.45. TGTX’s price has ranged from $3.48 to $35.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 113.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.70%. With a float of $132.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 219 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.19, operating margin of -5154.28, and the pretax margin is -5204.08.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 561,586. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 30,671 shares at a rate of $18.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,988,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s CFO, Secretary and Treasurer sold 9,653 for $18.31, making the entire transaction worth $176,746. This insider now owns 568,483 shares in total.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5204.08 while generating a return on equity of -92.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 117.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

Looking closely at TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.47. However, in the short run, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.52. Second resistance stands at $6.80. The third major resistance level sits at $7.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.86.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 931.57 million, the company has a total of 144,435K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,690 K while annual income is -348,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,020 K while its latest quarter income was -69,010 K.

