A look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.86, plunging -6.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8605 and dropped to $3.63 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. Within the past 52 weeks, TIGR’s price has moved between $2.68 and $19.08.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 117.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.30%. With a float of $65.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.95 million.

The firm has a total of 1134 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.77, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 25.01%, while institutional ownership is 9.60%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10 and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UP Fintech Holding Limited, TIGR], we can find that recorded value of 1.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.95. The third major resistance level sits at $4.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.34.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 599.11 million based on 164,811K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 264,490 K and income totals 14,690 K. The company made 52,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.