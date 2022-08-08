A major move is in the offing as Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) market cap hits 7.39 million

August 05, 2022, Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) trading session started at the price of $1.80, that was 22.65% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.30 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. A 52-week range for HIHO has been $1.71 – $5.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -8.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 191.90%. With a float of $2.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 204 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.49, operating margin of +4.59, and the pretax margin is +4.59.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Highway Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Highway Holdings Limited is 39.30%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +3.58 while generating a return on equity of 4.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12

Technical Analysis of Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO)

Looking closely at Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 39698.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Highway Holdings Limited’s (HIHO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.98. However, in the short run, Highway Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.10. Second resistance stands at $3.95. The third major resistance level sits at $4.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.08.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) Key Stats

There are 4,027K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.39 million. As of now, sales total 12,370 K while income totals 440 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,942 M while its last quarter net income were 390 K.