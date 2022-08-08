AES (The AES Corporation) climbed 5.30 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) stock priced at $23.71, up 5.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.43 and dropped to $23.35 before settling in for the closing price of $23.00. AES’s price has ranged from $18.62 to $26.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.30%. With a float of $665.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.86 million.

The firm has a total of 8450 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.35, operating margin of +22.86, and the pretax margin is -9.55.

The AES Corporation (AES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of The AES Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 418,073. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,280 shares at a rate of $21.68, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s EVP and CFO bought 47,000 for $21.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,001,100. This insider now owns 67,622 shares in total.

The AES Corporation (AES) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.71 while generating a return on equity of -10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 2.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The AES Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The AES Corporation, AES], we can find that recorded value of 5.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, The AES Corporation’s (AES) raw stochastic average was set at 70.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.08. The third major resistance level sits at $25.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.49.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.36 billion, the company has a total of 667,860K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,141 M while annual income is -409,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,852 M while its latest quarter income was 115,000 K.