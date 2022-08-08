Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) volume exceeds 6.48 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $115.52, down -1.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $118.8699 and dropped to $114.82 before settling in for the closing price of $119.22. Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has traded in a range of $86.71-$212.58.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 29.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 92.40%. With a float of $364.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $638.41 million.

In an organization with 6132 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.71, operating margin of +9.24, and the pretax margin is -5.01.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Airbnb Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 63.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 275,000. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $110.00, taking the stock ownership to the 258,703 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 27, when Company’s insider sold 250,000 for $106.01, making the entire transaction worth $26,501,462. This insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -5.88 while generating a return on equity of -9.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.95% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.05 million. That was better than the volume of 6.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.64.

During the past 100 days, Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) raw stochastic average was set at 32.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.95. However, in the short run, Airbnb Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $119.05. Second resistance stands at $120.98. The third major resistance level sits at $123.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $110.95.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 75.88 billion has total of 642,873K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,992 M in contrast with the sum of -352,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,509 M and last quarter income was -18,790 K.