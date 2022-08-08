American Well Corporation (AMWL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.42% last month.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.37, soaring 7.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.005 and dropped to $4.37 before settling in for the closing price of $4.64. Within the past 52 weeks, AMWL’s price has moved between $2.52 and $11.68.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.10%. With a float of $194.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $268.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1035 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.90, operating margin of -71.47, and the pretax margin is -70.82.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 8,553. In this transaction Senior VP, General Counsel of this company sold 2,149 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 835,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Senior VP, General Counsel sold 1,913 for $4.03, making the entire transaction worth $7,700. This insider now owns 837,824 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -69.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Well Corporation (AMWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 89.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.21 in the near term. At $5.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.15. The third support level lies at $3.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.24 billion based on 266,305K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 252,790 K and income totals -176,330 K. The company made 64,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -70,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.