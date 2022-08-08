AMN (AMN Healthcare Services Inc.) climbed 8.86 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $110.96, up 8.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.95 and dropped to $110.96 before settling in for the closing price of $108.24. Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has traded in a range of $82.75-$129.12.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 15.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 359.90%. With a float of $44.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.33, operating margin of +12.00, and the pretax margin is +11.14.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 136,536. In this transaction Chief Information and Digital of this company sold 1,400 shares at a rate of $97.53, taking the stock ownership to the 13,345 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s CFO/CAO bought 5,360 for $93.30, making the entire transaction worth $500,087. This insider now owns 5,360 shares in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.2) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.35% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.44, a number that is poised to hit 2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.69 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.15.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 83.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $122.87 in the near term. At $127.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $133.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $100.89.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.84 billion has total of 44,718K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,984 M in contrast with the sum of 327,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,553 M and last quarter income was 146,010 K.