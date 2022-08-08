Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -28.16%

August 05, 2022, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) trading session started at the price of $0.10, that was -5.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. A 52-week range for AMPE has been $0.10 – $1.83.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.80%. With a float of $209.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.64%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

The latest stats from [Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMPE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.86 million was superior to 3.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMPE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1717, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5390. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1155. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1218. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1283. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1027, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0962. The third support level lies at $0.0899 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Key Stats

There are 226,287K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.15 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -17,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,636 K.