AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) last year’s performance of -19.59% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.05, soaring 8.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.70 and dropped to $4.45 before settling in for the closing price of $4.30. Within the past 52 weeks, AMTD’s price has moved between $1.01 and $12.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.60%. With a float of $152.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.51 million.

The firm has a total of 39 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD], we can find that recorded value of 80.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 30.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 617.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 259.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.79.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.62 billion based on 245,610K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 196,060 K and income totals 157,300 K. The company made 430,149 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 410,629 K in sales during its previous quarter.