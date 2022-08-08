AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) 20 Days SMA touches 4.89%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) stock priced at $14.21, up 5.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.00 and dropped to $14.08 before settling in for the closing price of $14.23. AU’s price has ranged from $13.47 to $26.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.30%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 30561 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 28.50%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.89% during the next five years compared to 57.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48 and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.17 million, its volume of 3.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 12.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.30 in the near term. At $15.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.95 billion, the company has a total of 417,501K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,029 M while annual income is 622,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 986,000 K while its latest quarter income was 153,000 K.