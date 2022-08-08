Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,030 K

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) stock priced at $5.31, up 1.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.05 and dropped to $5.24 before settling in for the closing price of $5.74. APDN’s price has ranged from $0.62 to $7.35 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 16.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.90%. With a float of $7.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.09 million.

In an organization with 78 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.24, operating margin of -136.16, and the pretax margin is -158.16.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is 1.97%, while institutional ownership is 11.60%.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -158.25 while generating a return on equity of -169.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 74.08 million. That was better than the volume of 2.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s (APDN) raw stochastic average was set at 77.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 595.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 262.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.86. However, in the short run, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.84. Second resistance stands at $7.85. The third major resistance level sits at $8.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.22.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.60 million, the company has a total of 8,983K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,030 K while annual income is -14,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,150 K while its latest quarter income was -1,760 K.