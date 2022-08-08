Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $1.36, down -17.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has traded in a range of $1.19-$13.58.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.00%. With a float of $172.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 324 employees.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.50%.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 107.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6744, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7745. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3733 in the near term. At $1.4467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2067. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1333.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 417.40 million has total of 264,153K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -257,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,910 K and last quarter income was -85,710 K.