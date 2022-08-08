Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) with a beta value of 3.02 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) stock priced at $1.49, down -1.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.54 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. ACB’s price has ranged from $1.21 to $8.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 179.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.70%. With a float of $214.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1643 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.75%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$3.63 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.7 million, its volume of 8.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 8.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4894, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9537. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5500 in the near term. At $1.6000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3300.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 443.21 million, the company has a total of 226,797K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 191,440 K while annual income is -542,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,820 K while its latest quarter income was -799,220 K.