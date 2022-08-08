BiomX Inc. (PHGE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.54%

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.75, soaring 9.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.88 and dropped to $0.71 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Within the past 52 weeks, PHGE’s price has moved between $0.60 and $4.39.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.80%. With a float of $21.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.75 million.

In an organization with 103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BiomX Inc. is 27.95%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -69.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Trading Performance Indicators

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31

Technical Analysis of BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.36 million. That was better than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, BiomX Inc.’s (PHGE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7552, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4237. However, in the short run, BiomX Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9125. Second resistance stands at $0.9776. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0788. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7462, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6450. The third support level lies at $0.5799 if the price breaches the second support level.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.09 million based on 29,780K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,230 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,169 K in sales during its previous quarter.