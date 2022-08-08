Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 46.06% last month.

On August 05, 2022, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) opened at $2.17, higher 2.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.41 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. Price fluctuations for BNGO have ranged from $1.16 to $6.37 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 21.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.60% at the time writing.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 299 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.47, operating margin of -428.79, and the pretax margin is -434.64.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 25.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 16,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 13,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s President and CEO bought 5,025 for $3.99, making the entire transaction worth $20,037. This insider now owns 5,025 shares in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -402.84 while generating a return on equity of -38.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

The latest stats from [Bionano Genomics Inc., BNGO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.77 million was superior to 7.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) raw stochastic average was set at 74.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.62. The third major resistance level sits at $2.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. The third support level lies at $1.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Key Stats

There are currently 289,697K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 680.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,980 K according to its annual income of -72,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,700 K and its income totaled -29,950 K.