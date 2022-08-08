Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) volume exceeds 21.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.35, soaring 0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.36 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $0.33 and $4.85.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -40.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.10%.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 10.52%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 293.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], we can find that recorded value of 25.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 43.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4584, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7863. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3631. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3686. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3751. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3511, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3446. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3391.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 146.58 million based on 440,270K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -68,160 K. The company made 140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -68,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.