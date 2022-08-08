Can GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) hike of 17.95% in a week be considered a lucky break?

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $3.34, down -9.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.885 and dropped to $3.11 before settling in for the closing price of $3.57. Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has traded in a range of $0.55-$7.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -14.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.40%. With a float of $12.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8 workers is very important to gauge.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 15.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 820. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 2,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 4,464 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $5,000. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 111.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

The latest stats from [GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 64.43 million was superior to 12.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 71.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 433.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 267.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.18. The third major resistance level sits at $4.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.63. The third support level lies at $2.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.79 million has total of 9,517K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 390 K in contrast with the sum of -18,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80 K and last quarter income was -2,430 K.