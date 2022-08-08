Search
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) average volume reaches $53.41M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) stock priced at $9.53, up 0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.05 and dropped to $9.48 before settling in for the closing price of $9.75. CCL’s price has ranged from $8.10 to $27.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -35.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.90%. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 48.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 28, when Company’s President & CEO sold 95,796 for $19.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,827,970. This insider now owns 366,527 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.61 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -58.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.95% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carnival Corporation & plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 44.1 million, its volume of 47.88 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.09 in the near term. At $10.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.95.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.96 billion, the company has a total of 994,616K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,908 M while annual income is -9,501 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,401 M while its latest quarter income was -1,834 M.

Steve Mayer
134699

