Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) volume exceeds 2.88 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 05, 2022, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) opened at $48.00, lower -4.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.4895 and dropped to $46.65 before settling in for the closing price of $49.37. Price fluctuations for EXAS have ranged from $35.34 to $108.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 77.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.20% at the time writing. With a float of $175.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6420 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 208,005. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,608 shares at a rate of $45.14, taking the stock ownership to the 60,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s President and CEO sold 7 for $40.75, making the entire transaction worth $285. This insider now owns 1,167,927 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.23, a number that is poised to hit -1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

The latest stats from [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.5 million was superior to 2.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.24. The third major resistance level sits at $49.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.46.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

There are currently 176,960K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,767 M according to its annual income of -595,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 486,570 K and its income totaled -180,940 K.