Fisker Inc. (FSR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10 K

On August 05, 2022, Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) opened at $9.82, lower -2.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.19 and dropped to $9.33 before settling in for the closing price of $10.38. Price fluctuations for FSR have ranged from $7.95 to $23.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -238.80% at the time writing. With a float of $145.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 396 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3072.64, operating margin of -310615.09, and the pretax margin is -444661.32.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fisker Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 77,250. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $10.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.36, making the entire transaction worth $56,775. This insider now owns 80,226 shares in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -444661.32 while generating a return on equity of -55.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fisker Inc. (FSR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32136.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

The latest stats from [Fisker Inc., FSR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.06 million was superior to 6.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.76. The third major resistance level sits at $11.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.74.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Key Stats

There are currently 296,793K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110 K according to its annual income of -471,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -122,070 K.