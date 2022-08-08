GameStop Corp. (GME) with a beta value of -0.80 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On August 05, 2022, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) opened at $37.37, higher 4.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.43 and dropped to $36.56 before settling in for the closing price of $38.36. Price fluctuations for GME have ranged from $19.40 to $63.92 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -5.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.10% at the time writing. With a float of $256.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GameStop Corp. is 15.63%, while institutional ownership is 28.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 194,865. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $129.91, taking the stock ownership to the 130,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $101.76, making the entire transaction worth $10,176,342. This insider now owns 9,101,000 shares in total.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GameStop Corp. (GME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GameStop Corp. (GME)

Looking closely at GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), its last 5-days average volume was 5.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.42.

During the past 100 days, GameStop Corp.’s (GME) raw stochastic average was set at 67.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.04. However, in the short run, GameStop Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.45. Second resistance stands at $42.87. The third major resistance level sits at $45.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.71.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Key Stats

There are currently 304,516K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,011 M according to its annual income of -381,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,378 M and its income totaled -157,900 K.