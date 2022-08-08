GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.37 million

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.45, soaring 6.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.10 and dropped to $6.26 before settling in for the closing price of $6.62. Within the past 52 weeks, GDRX’s price has moved between $5.61 and $48.05.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 49.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 94.20%. With a float of $76.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 756 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.10, operating margin of +3.72, and the pretax margin is -1.37.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 85,927. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $33.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President, Consumer sold 35,829 for $32.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,796. This insider now owns 2,884,529 shares in total.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -3.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.14% during the next five years compared to -36.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.35 million, its volume of 2.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.36 in the near term. At $7.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.68.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.62 billion based on 396,458K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 745,420 K and income totals -25,250 K. The company made 203,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.