Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) stock priced at $3.53, up 5.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.845 and dropped to $3.515 before settling in for the closing price of $3.62. GRAB’s price has ranged from $2.26 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.20%. With a float of $2.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8834 workers is very important to gauge.
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Updates
As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 45.40%.
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions
Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.
Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators
Here are Grab Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.23.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)
The latest stats from [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.55 million was inferior to 25.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.
During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 82.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.05. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.27.
Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats
With a market capitalization of 13.90 billion, the company has a total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 675,000 K while annual income is -3,449 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 228,000 K while its latest quarter income was -435,000 K.