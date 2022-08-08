Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.96 million

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $0.1417, down -14.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.162 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, GNLN has traded in a range of $0.14-$3.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 20.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.80%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 256 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.64, operating margin of -31.51, and the pretax margin is -32.16.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Greenlane Holdings Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 11,009. In this transaction Director of this company sold 33,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 36,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director sold 33,000 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $11,718. This insider now owns 69,244 shares in total.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -18.42 while generating a return on equity of -32.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s (GNLN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)

Looking closely at Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), its last 5-days average volume was 4.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s (GNLN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2218, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6943. However, in the short run, Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1668. Second resistance stands at $0.1754. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1888. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1448, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1314. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1228.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.04 million has total of 128,068K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 166,060 K in contrast with the sum of -30,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 46,530 K and last quarter income was -15,330 K.