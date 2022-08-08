Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) posted a 54.15% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

August 05, 2022, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) trading session started at the price of $0.62, that was 27.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.6015 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. A 52-week range for HLBZ has been $0.45 – $41.88.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -306.30%. With a float of $1.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 355 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Helbiz Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 18.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 203,986. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 327,425 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 4,872,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,044,676 for $0.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,024,229. This insider now owns 4,544,676 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Looking closely at Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), its last 5-days average volume was 3.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 9.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7452, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8507. However, in the short run, Helbiz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8329. Second resistance stands at $0.9157. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0314. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6344, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5187. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4359.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

There are 26,393K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.00 million. As of now, sales total 12,830 K while income totals -71,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,310 K while its last quarter net income were -19,400 K.