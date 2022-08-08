Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.05 million

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.01, plunging -2.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.02 and dropped to $0.9813 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Within the past 52 weeks, HYMC’s price has moved between $0.28 and $3.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.40%. With a float of $153.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.12 million.

The firm has a total of 95 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 17.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 6,375,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 18,408,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,817,401 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,228,751. This insider now owns 735,117 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC], we can find that recorded value of 6.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 26.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1673, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0804. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0262. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0425. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0649. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9875, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9651. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9488.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 205.00 million based on 197,030K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 110,730 K and income totals -88,560 K. The company made 9,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.